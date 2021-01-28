Obituary: John vanTeylingen

John vanTeylingen

January 21, 1948 – January 24, 2021

John vanTeylingen was born January 21, 1948 to Jim and Sarah (Streenan) in Colorado Springs, CO. On Sunday January 24, 2021 John left this place on earth for his heavenly home knowing how much he was loved after enjoying a multitude of birthday videos and text messages from friends and family.

The family moved to Rifle shortly after John was born and started Rifle Auto Parts (NAPA) where John would grow up and learn the business eventually owning Rifle, Parachute and Rangely NAPA stores (hence the nickname NAPA John) adding Radio Shack in Rifle and Parachute.

John was loyal to the community, serving 23 years 1971-1994 on the Rifle Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Department. He held positions of Chief for each department and President of the Board of Directors. John volunteered time with the Rifle Chamber of Commerce and was even honored with the prestigious award of Chamber Person of the Year. John’s volunteer work didn’t stop there he held various positions with the Rifle Elks Lodge.

John was a beloved father, husband, brother, uncle and grandfather. His greatest joy was family! Even with so much volunteer time he found time to enjoy and be instrumental in Dawn, Lynn and Kenn’s lives. April 1988 John married Patti adding son Keith Petree to his list of children. Suffering from kidney failure, John’s greatest gift came in 2001 when daughter Lynn donated a kidney. He endured numerous medical issues. He survived and recovered from a 60′ fall over a guardrail, a leg amputation and several other medical setbacks. With his strong determination and refusal to never give up he overcame all obstacles with more appreciation and enjoyment of life.

John is survived by wife Patti of Rifle; sister Sue (Lee) Anderson of Fruita, brother JB (Patty) vanTeylingen of Grand Junction; children Dawn Bell of Long Beach, WA; Lynn (Ron) Seets of Scottsburg, OR; Kenn vanTeylingen of Rifle and Keith (Shawna) Petree of Rifle, 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren (another to arrive this summer); numerous other family members and friends are left with the memories, love and strength he instilled in all!

Services to be held at New Life Fellowship Church Friday, January 29 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the National Kidney Foundation.