Obituary: John Yeoman

John Yeoman

John Yeoman

June 29, 1950 – October 13, 2020

John Dennis Yeoman was born June 29, 1950 and died October 13, 2020, at his home in Mack, Colorado due to complications of Parkinson’s and Lewy Body Dementia. John was born in New Castle, Colorado and grew up there playing basketball, football and performing in the The Raspberry Bedspread band. John enlisted in the United States Marine Corps after high school and served from 1969 – 1973, including Vietnam earning numerous medals. After his military service John worked for the Colorado Department of Employment in Glenwood Springs and then John opened his own business, Employer Representatives, in Grand Junction, Colorado.

He positively impacted people throughout his life and was a genuinely kind and loving man. John enjoyed golfing, fishing and hunting. He particularly loved golfing on the beautiful western Colorado courses with his friends, nephew Joe, children, and grandchildren.

John was predeceased by parents Molly and Richard Yeoman of New Castle, Colorado. He is survived and dearly missed by his wife Barbara A. Yeoman, daughters Melissa Medina (Waid), Tally Yeoman and Julia Mulkay (Mike); his grandson and adopted son Joshua C. Yeoman, granddaughter Samantha Medina, grandsons Wyatt Sullivan and Cash Hannah; his three sisters Arda Talbot, Salt Lake City, Utah; Wilma Perkes-Mason (Ron Mason), Phoenix, Arizona; Patricia Jensen (Russell), Rifle, Colorado; and brother Nobel Yeoman (Joy), Silt, Colorado; in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Military Honors Service will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, 3:00 pm at Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado, Grand Junction, Colorado. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to HopeWest Hospice, Grand Junction, CO.