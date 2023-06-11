Obituary: Jon Hegland

Jon Hegland

August 3, 1957 – May 18, 2023

Jon Robert Hegland died peacefully at home on May 18, 2023. He was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 1957. He moved to Colorado in 1985 to work on the construction of the Glenwood Canyon highway. During the canyon job, he met and fell in love with Terri. The two were married, and together, they raised their wonderful son Cody.

Jon spent over forty years building his reputation and career as a mechanic. They used to have a saying in the shop… “If Jon can’t fix it, then it ain’t broke.”

It didn’t matter what it was. Jon would make it run.

He also took great pride in owning the Wash By-U car wash in New Castle. The mechanical maintenance of the wash kept a wrench in his hand, but the thing he liked most about the car wash was shooting the breeze with all the local regulars.

He loved fishing, boating, four-wheeling, and camping in the summer months, but winter was his season, and snowmobiling sparked his soul. It was a love that he shared with Cody, and the two of them were fortunate enough to go on many memorable riding adventures.

Jon was preceded in death by his wife Terri Hegland, and his father Tom Hegland. Jon is survived by His mother Normalee Grisham. His older siblings, Stephanie Hegland, with her two sons Maurice and Chevis, Mark Hegland (Rose), and his younger siblings, Robbin Hegland and Kim Martini (Scott), with their son AJ. As well as his son Cody Hegland, daughter-in-law Kendra Hegland and his granddaughter Goldie Hegland.

Cremation has taken place.

Please join us for a celebration of Jon’s life at the Hotel Colorado on Saturday, July 22 at 10:30am in the Colorado room.