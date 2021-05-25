Obituary: Jon Richard Lindenberg

Jon Richard Lindenberg

Provided Photo

Jon Richard

Lindenberg

August 6, 1941 – May 4, 2021

Jon Richard Lindenberg, loving husband to Martha for 58 years, devoted father to David (Tiffany) and Michael (Angie) and grandfather to Ella and Hazen was unexpectedly taken from us on May 4, 2021.

Jon was born in the summer of 1941, in St. Louis, Missouri to parents, Richard and Elsie Lindenberg. He grew up on the South side of Chicago then moved to Sister Lakes, Michigan. As a young man he attended Dowagiac High School and became quite the basketball, track, football and baseball star. While attending Kalamazoo College and earning a degree in Physics, Jon met his lifelong soul mate, Martha. They married soon after graduating and moved to Dayton, Ohio to begin their respective new careers. It was there Jon pursued and completed his master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Dayton. Martha and Jon would eventually plant roots and start a family in Neenah, Wisconsin after Jon’s job transfer to Kimberly-Clark Corp, where he stayed for 38 years.

After retiring in 2002, Jon and Martha moved to Glenwood Springs, CO where he was an active member at St. Barnabas Church, Habitat for Humanity and the 100 Club. When he wasn’t helping his community, you could find Jon biking, hiking and enjoying the company of family and friends. As a builder, Jon always had tools on hand for those that needed them, though the best tool he possessed was his giving heart. He was a quiet, gentle man whose family delighted in his clever jokes and witticisms. His 6’5″ stature combined with his kind demeanor earned Jon the affectionate nickname “The Gentle Giant”.

To approach life from a place of yes can be difficult for some but for Jon that was part of the thrill. Giving himself in service to others, regardless of personal cost was ingrained in his essence. Everyone in Jon’s world got a yes, each one leading to something bigger and more fulfilling than he could ever have expected. Yes, to his son’s request to play soccer with him, a sport neither could explain or define. Yes, to coaching said son’s soccer team. Yes, to 20 years of supporting and managing his two sons and their teammates as they played across the Midwestern US. Jon drove a van full of kids to countless tournaments, putting them up in hotels, feeding them and attending to their injuries as needed. All of it at great expense of his time, organizational talent, and money. But he gave of himself with gusto. His reward was watching the joy and excitement on his children’s faces. Be it family or those he mentored, Jon believed everyone in the community deserved an opportunity to participate and made sure no one got left behind.

Along with Martha, Dave, Tiffany, Mike and Angie, Jon’s legacy lives on with his two grandchildren, Ella and Hazen, his three siblings George (Mary) Lindenberg, Janet (Bob) Bower, and Susie (Tim) Williams, as well as his many nieces and nephews.

A private, in-person service will be held on Saturday, May 29th at 1:00pm. A livestream option will be available for all, an invitation can be requested by emailing stbarnabasglenwood@gmail.com . Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the American Diabetes Association or Habitat for Humanity.

Until we meet again Pops. We love you to the moon and back!