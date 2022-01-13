Obituary: Jonathan Lepisto
May 4, 1947 – January 7, 2022
Jonathan Richard Lepisto, 74, of Mount Dora, Florida, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, due to complications after heart surgery. Born in New Castle, Pennsylvania, to Carl Adam Lepisto and Elma Karki Lepisto on May 4, 1947. He is survived by his son Karsten (Maiko) Koch of Springfield, VA; daughters Carly (Billy) Quinlan of Burnaby, BC, and Lauren (Travis) Weiss of Mount Dora, FL; brother, David (Sue) Lepisto of Paducah, KY; sister, Karen Love of Charlottesville, VA; 5 grandchildren and numerous extended family and friends. Services will be held at a later date. The family invites you to visit http://www.hardenpauli.com for updated service information and guestbook. Arrangements by Harden/Pauli Funeral Home, Eustis, Florida.
