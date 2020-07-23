Obituary: Joseph Hawkins
January 9, 2020 – July 13, 2020 Joseph Hawkins was born January 9, 1935 in Columbus, Georgia. He passed away July 13, 2020. Joseph is survived by his wife, Susan; daughter, Traci Hawkins; two sons, Gary Hawkins and Byron Hawkins; and five grandchildren.
