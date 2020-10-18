Obituary: Joseph “Joe” Edward Phillips
Edward Phillips
July 6, 1926 – September 19, 2020
Joe was born to Thomas and Katherine Phillips on July 6, 1926. He was the last of six siblings. He was raised and went to school in Collbran CO. After his graduation in 1944 he was drafted into the Army and spent 2 years in the Philippines. Upon his return he met Eleanor Jean Spaid, they were married January 16, 1949. They were married for 62 years before Eleanor passed in 2011. To this union were born three children Joyce, William and Peggy. Joe had 4 grandchildren, 14 great- grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. And numerous nieces and nephews. Joe moved his family to Glenwood Springs and spent 26 years delivering to Aspen for Meadow Gold Dairies. After retirement he went to work for the USFS working on the road crew during the summers for another 10 years. Joe and Eleanor moved back to Grand Junction in 1992 for retirement. Joe loved bowling, fishing and playing cards. He had a long and happy life. He was dearly loved and will be missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
