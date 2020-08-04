Obituary: Joseph Robert Herrera

Joseph Robert Herrera

June 10, 1981 – July 24, 2020

Joseph Herrera, 39, a soul taken too soon died on July 24, 2020 at Heritage Park Care Center in Carbondale CO. He was born to Jimmy Herrera SR and Christine Herrera (deceased) in Craig CO.

Joe was born with muscular dystrophy. Even tho, through this, he was able to play sports as a young boy, including special olympics throughout his adult life and won several medals. He most recently became an all-star cheerleader with his sister’s program the Grand Valley All-Stars Special Needs team and competed in Denver.

Joe, had worked several jobs at McDonalds, Safeway, Walmart and more. In additional to working part time, he had several hobbies including bowling, video games, pool and he loved playing his guitar for others. His favorite all time love was singing as an Elvis Impersonator.

Joe loved his family and friends, and he was loved by many others.

He is survived by his father Jimmy (Vickie) Herrera SR,Rifle CO, Christine (Steve) Dingman, Glenwood Springs CO Jimmy (Tracy) Herrera Jr. Glenwood Springs CO, and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Our Joe will be sorely missed and will be in our hearts forever.