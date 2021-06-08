Obituary: Joshua Marcus Rew
Joshua Marcus Rew
May 1, 1982 – May 29, 2021
Joshua Marcus Rew, 39, was born May 1, 1982 and passed away May 29, 2021.
Celebration of Life will be held at the Garfield County Fairgrounds on June 11, 2021 at 11:00a.m. Inurnment with Navy Military Honors will follow immediately after at the Union Divide Creek Cemetery at 9457 County Road 311, Silt, Colorado 81652. Procession will be escorted by the Memorial Day Riders.
