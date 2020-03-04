Obituary: Joshua Sarver

Joshua Sarver

Provided Photo

October 16, 1998 ~ January 23, 2020

With deepest sorrow, we announce the passing of Joshua David Sarver, beloved son, brother, family member and friend. At 21 years of age, Josh lost his battle with mental health obstacles and addiction. He was a loving and talented individual who possessed great loyalty and passion. Lately, we had begun to see that light in him diminish as he found himself facing his demons with great frustration. Josh will be missed everyday by his Dad, Dean Sarver, his Mother, Lisa Sarver, Sister Crystal Sarver and Brother Mark Sarver, many uncles and aunts, especially his Uncle David Sarver, his Grandparents, Don and Trudy Sarver and many cousins and friends. We would like to thank Ozarks Teen Challenge for all of their efforts in helping Josh overcome this battle. We would like to thank his friends and family for their love and support. While Josh’s death is tragic, we pray and urge any of you reading this and are struggling with addiction or mental health issues to reach out for help. Please join the Sarver family in a Celebration of Life, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Grace Church (1776 Emma Rd., Basalt, CO 81621) from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM. Come share memories and a meal. All are invited!Suicide Prevention Hotline: 800-273-8255Drug Helpline: 844-289-0879Teen Challenge 417-272-3784