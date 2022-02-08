Obituary: Joshua Stephen House

Joshua Stephen House

Provided Photo

October 29, 1976 – January 18, 2022

Josh House was a fighter. Warm, friendly and caring, he refused to allow his lifelong battle with health issues to prevent him from doing the things that he loved or engaging with the people he loved. On January 18, Joshua Stephen House, 45, sadly lost his battle, and passed away at the home of his parents, Joe and Isa House, in Glenwood Springs, CO.

Josh was born in Truckee, CA, on October 29, 1976. He was diagnosed as an insulin dependent diabetic at the age of three, the same year that he learned to ski. Josh and his parents relocated to Minnesota when he was 5 years old; there he attended grammar and high school. After attending college in Missoula, MT, he moved to the mountains of Colorado in 1998. Though small in stature, Josh had a big heart and personality. He also had an insatiable appetite for living, working and playing in the mountains, immersing himself in the mountain culture in and around Avon. Josh lived his life to the fullest, never allowing anything to get in the way of his passion for skiing and snowboarding.

Years as a diabetic took a toll on Josh’s body, and on Christmas Day of 2015 he received a lifesaving kidney and pancreas transplant at University of Colorado Hospital, Anschutz in Aurora. For the last six years of his life, he never needed to take a shot of insulin, for which he was forever grateful.

Josh was an inspiration to his family and friends. We will remember his smile, his generosity and his positive attitude. He will be missed by many.

Josh is survived by his parents and his extended family across the United States and Japan.

A celebration of Josh’s life will be held by the family in late spring or summer. In the meantime, his parents encourage all to go enjoy the mountains, it’s where Josh shined.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org) in honor of Josh House.