Obituary: Jsephine Potter

Jsephine Potter

Provided Photo

August 10, 1934 – March 13, 2020

Josephine passed away peacefully at Renew Roaring Fork Memory Care in Glenwood Springs. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and beloved Grandmother/Great Grandmother. Her death follows that of her beloved Husband, Raymond Kinder. She enjoyed family gatherings, friend, cooking and bingo. She is survived by her four daughters, Judy & Mike Morrison, Sue & Donnie Potter, Barb Kinder, Jojo & Scott Toombs; three grandchildren, Breck, Kim & Nicholas and four great-grandchildren, Dakota, Sierra, Jordan and Rhylee.

Born in Chicago, Illinois she and her husband moved to Colorado in 1953. They were both business owners in Colorado.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later time. Jo will be missed by many, yet will remain in our hearts forever.