Obituary: Juanita Beatrice Mayo
Mayo
April 10, 1936 – June 12, 2021
Born April 10, 1936- June 12, 2021 to Daniel Salmanazar Bernal and Marina Cortez in Tobe, Colorado. Juanita went to rest with the Lord she was surrounded by her children. She is the third of ten children Lucille Zamora, Floyd Bernal, Raymond Bernal, Joseph Bernal, Eleanor Robertson, Viola Dodson, Daniel Bernal, Angelo Bernal, Isabel Gutierrez. Juanita Mayo is proceeded in death with her parents Daniel and Marina Bernal Her siblings Floyd, Raymond, Joseph Bernal and Eleanor Robertson, Son Michael Salas and Granddaughter Tanya Elliot. She is survived by her children Ricky, Brenda, Larry, Sandra, Vincent, Josefa, Grandchildren Josh, Ricky, Jacob, Rhiannon, Matthew, Katie, Juan, Monica, Veronica, Victoria, Diego, Armando, Juliet, Stephanie. She is also survived by great grandchildren Dominic, Alexi, Whitney, Ashley, Trenton, Beatrice, Nevaeh, Michael, Isaiah, Savannah, Gabriella, Armani, Zephaniah, and Emiliano.
