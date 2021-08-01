Obituary: Juanita Jo Jensen
Jensen
April 14, 1941 – July 24, 2021
Juanita Jo Jensen went home to bask in the eternal & loving presence of her Lord & Savior on July 24, 2021. She was born on April 14, 1941 in Clovis, California to her parents, Hershel Jeffers and Catherine (Burger) Jeffers. Juanita grew up in Richmond, California which is also known as the San Francisco Bay Area. After retiring, she settled down in Silt, Colorado. Juanita was an avid reader. She could whiz through multiple books in a week’s time. The one book she loved the most was God’s Word and she participated in many bible studies to delve deeper into His truth. Her spiritual gifts were that of service and generosity.
A Celebration of Life will be held on August 14, 2021 at 10am at New Life Fellowship Church, 2090 Whiteriver Avenue, Rifle, CO. Juanita’s last words were not just for her family but for all those she loved … “Be strong & love each other.”
