Obituary: Judith Beecraft

Judith Beecraft

September 16, 1940 – November 1, 2021

Judith Ann Beecraft passed away peacefully with family by her side in Grand Junction Colorado on November 1, 2021.

Judy was born in Mechanisburg, Illinois to Glenn Marshall and Margaret Rogers Marshall on September 16, 1940.

She met the love of her life, Larry Gene Beecraft and they were married on March 26, 1960 in Colorado

After many years of cooking and waitressing for others, Judy and Larry opened their own restaurant, “The Other Place” in Rifle. Thursday night Mexican food and Friday night prime rib always promised a packed house.

She enjoyed watching her children compete in their sports and later her grandchildren and great grandchildren too. She was your #1 fan! Always there with a smile on her face ready to cheer them on.

Always dressed to the “t” with her earrings, necklace and impeccable makeup. She was a classy lady.

She was always up for games, especially cards. Poker was her game of choice.

Judy as others would say, is so “happy and bubbly”. She was willing to do and try anything. She loved visiting with her friends and family. She enjoyed life and loved unconditionally.

She is survived by her children: Connie, Janice (Wayne) David (Teresa) Donald (Sue)

13 Grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and a sister, Bev.

She was preceded in death by her husband Larry, parents, and her sister Pat.

A memorial service will be held Saturday November 6 at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, 2515 Patterson Road, Grand Junction, CO at 4 pm.