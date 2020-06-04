Obituary: Judith Campbell
Judith Ann Campbell passed away peacefully at home with her husband Glade at her side on May 28. She will be remembered and missed by her family, friends and neighbors.
Judy was born on October 23, 1952 in Monett, MO to Garland and Eileen Fox. Glade and Judy were married on November 14, 1981 in Las Vegas, NV. They built their home on a hillside outside of New Castle where they lived until her passing.
Judy loved the outdoors, animals, gardening and crafts. She was a frequent seller at area craft shows and was a supporter of the Rifle animal shelter.
Judy was Grandma to 8 grandchildren and 9 Great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and son Glade Jr (Ty) Campbell. She is survived by her husband Glade and 2 Stepdaughters.
Judy will be laid to rest with a graveside service at the New Castle cemetery on Tuesday, June 9th at 2pm. Friends and Family are invited. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Rifle animal shelter.
