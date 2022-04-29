Obituary: Judith J. Slattery

Judith J. Slattery

Provided Photo

April 26, 2022

Judith J. Slattery, age 81, passed away peacefully in her sleep April 26, 2022.

Judy was born to Abraham and Florence Munnik in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.

Judy graduated from University of Wisconsin – LaCrosse in 1961 with a degree in Physical Education.

She married the love of her life, Bill, August 11th, 1962. After honeymooning in the Colorado Rockies, they landed in Glenwood Springs. Together they built a successful business, the Modern Cabinet Shop, and settled down to raise their family.

Judy was a fabulous Homemaker and Mother. Early on she enjoyed playing women’s softball, tennis and racquetball. She and Bill spent many years exploring the Roaring Fork Valley on their tote goats, enjoying places like Crystal City, McClure Pass and the Flat Tops. Together they loved to fish; Judy proudly teased how she often caught the biggest fish.

Judy was very active with her daughter’s sports and activities. She was an active Leader in the Girl Scouts of America for many years, supporting cookie drives, paper drives and summer camping trips. She never missed her girls’ basketball, volleyball or softball games.

Judy served on the Altar & Rosary Society for St. Stephen’s Catholic Church for many years. As an empty-nester, Judy took a job with the Garfield County Courts System as a bailiff.

Judy is survived by her 3 daughters, Robin (Chris) Slattery-McComas, Cindy (Jack) Warkentin, Susan (Grady) Artaz, 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her husband, sister, mother and father.

Services will be held on Friday, May 6th, 2022 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, 1885 Blake Avenue, Glenwood Springs, Colorado, beginning with a Viewing at 9:30, the Rosary at 10:00, followed by Mass at 10:30. There will be a reception/luncheon at 11:30 followed by Interment at Rosebud Cemetery at 1:30. Livestream services available at http://www.ststephen1885.org

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the entire staff and caregivers at Heritage Park Care Center in Carbondale for their love and special care given to Judy over the past several months.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Stephen’s Catholic School in care of Judy Slattery. Mailing address for St. Stephen’s Catholic School: 414 South Hyland Park Drive, Glenwood Springs, Colorado 81601.