Obituary: Judith (Judy) Annette Reinhard

Judith (Judy) Annette Reinhard

February 3, 1937 – March 18, 2023

We will celebrate & give thanks for the life of Judith (Judy) Annette Reinhard at 10:30 am on Saturday July 22, 2023 at the First Presbyterian Church in Glenwood Springs, CO, 1016 Cooper Ave. There will be a reception luncheon at the Hotel Colorado immediately following. PLEASE RSVP for lunch by 7/14/23, Stephanie Reinhard: 505-980-5824, sreinhard522@gmail.com

Judy was born to Ben & Hazel (Wright) Naylor in Los Angeles, CA, February 3, 1937. Her early childhood was spent there during the World War II years. The family (including her brother, John, born in 1946) moved to Glenwood Springs, CO in 1948, & Judy spent most of the next 30 years in that community. She graduated in 1955 from (then) Garfield County High School & was married in 1956 at the Methodist Church to Richard (Dick) L. Reinhard, who was serving a four-year stint in the Air Force. Later, Dick was a loan officer at the Glenwood Industrial Bank. Their son, Steve, & daughter, Stephanie were born there in 1961 & 1964. The family was very active in the Glenwood First Presbyterian Church, where Judy taught Sunday School, led the Children’s Choir, & served as Church Secretary. She also was part of the group that started the Glenwood Pre-School in the church in the 60’s. She was a Girl Scout leader. She was often seen on stage in the community theater, taking part in the first few community melodramas performed annually, & also in productions at the Grand Old Playhouse on North Grand Ave.

In 1977 the Reinhards moved to Durango, CO, where Dick was with the Bank of Durango. They were active members in the First United Methodist Church, where Judy taught Sunday School. She was also involved in Christian Women’s Club & Friendship Bible Coffees.

After both children graduated from Durango High School, Judy & Dick moved to Scottsdale, AZ. They were in the Presbyterian Church there, & Judy took part, singing & dancing, in a series of Broadway Dinner Theater fund raisers.

After 6 years in AZ, they returned to CO—to Cedaredge—where their son, Steve, was pastor of the Cedaredge Community United Methodist Church in 1991. There they had the opportunity to enjoy 7 years being near their grandsons, Shane & Scott. Both Judy & Dick were involved with the Broadway Show fund raisers in this church too. Judy led Children’s Choir, taught Sunday School, sang in the Adult Choir, & played guitar & sang in the Worship Praise Team.

Judy worked over the years as a legal secretary, bank teller, real estate secretary, title company secretary, & office manager of a Christian Counseling Service, but her great passions were working with small children, directing children’s choirs, performing in musical productions, & singing & playing guitar. Her favorite hobbies included crafts such as painting, making Christmas ornaments, & creating beautiful greeting cards.

Judy loved her family above all. She was never happier than when there was a family get-together, especially at Christmas. She loved to laugh & to make others laugh. She married the love of her life when she was 19. They reached the milestone of 57 years of marriage before Dick’s passing in 2013.

Judy’s core belief was simple: “God is love, and whoever lives in love lives in union with God and God lives in union with them.” ~1 John 4:1

Judy was preceded in death by her parents & infant sister, Sharon, as well as her husband, Dick. Judy will be dearly missed by her son, Steve, (Tracy); daughter, Stephanie (Madie); grandsons, Shane (Kirsten) & Scott (Cindy); granddaughter, Alexandra; her brother, John, & 5 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) or Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.