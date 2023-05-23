Obituary: Judith Wise

Judith Wise

Provided Photo

February 19, 1952 – April 24, 2023

With love and a heavy heart we announce the passing of Judith Lee Wise. Judi passed away due to complications from a fall, with her loved ones by her side.

Judi was born in Glenwood Springs, CO. She was the third of five children born to Lee and Peggy Mestas. Judi graduated from Glenwood Springs High School in 1970. She was soon married to Smiley Wise and had three children whom she raised on a ranch near Carbondale CO. Judi raised her family with love, quick wit and a wooden spoon. She had a great sense of humor, a stubborn streak a mile wide, and spent her life always taking care of her loved ones. Judi loved the Roaring Fork Valley, Mt. Sopris and the fall colors. She will be forever missed.

Judi is survived by her son Jess (Jashine) Wise, her daughter Laurie (Darrow) Miller, her daughter Annie Wise. Grand children Andrew Horner, and Layton & Aubrey Wise. Siblings Gerry (Pat) Mestas, Dennis Mestas, Debra Mestas, & Robin Herrera.

The family will be having private services later this summer.