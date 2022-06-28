Obituary: Judy Wadyko
November 15, 1937 – November 18, 2021
Judy Wadyko was the daughter of Norvel and Neva Daniel and wife of the late CMC Professor Michael Wadyko. A memorial service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church 1630 Grand Ave., Sat. July 16 at 1 PM.
