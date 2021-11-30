Obituary: Judy Wadyko
November 15, 1937 – November 18, 2021
Judith “Judy” Ann Wadyko died peacefully from long-term illness with daughter Holly at her bedside, November 18, 2021 at Good Samaritan Scandia Village, Sister Bay, WI. View FULL obituary tribute page http://www.caspersonfuneralhome.com/obituary/Judith-Wadyko to share memories and memorial plans.
Judy was born Nov. 15, 1937 in Fontana, KS to civil rights educational trailblazers Norvel Thomas Daniel and Neva Ruth (Monroe) Daniel.
Judy sang in the Glenwood Springs Good Shepherd Lutheran Church choir and attended the Carbondale Spiritual Center. Following the 2018 death of her beloved life partner, CMC professor Dr. Mike Wadyko, Judy was moved near her daughter Holly’s Wisconsin home. For almost 3 years Judy was a beloved resident in the nursing home where her daughter routinely volunteered playing harp. Even with disabling illness Judy radiated joy.
Her love lives on in her children, Joseph (Jurene) Phaneuf, M.D. of Cheney, WA, Robin (fiancé, Ed Servatius) Servatius of Elmira, NY, and Holly (Timothy) Erskine, PhD of Sister Bay; former husband, Richard Phaneuf P.E. (Mary) of Pittsburgh, PA; grandchildren, Ellen (Dallas) Lightner, Christen Phaneuf, Mike (Jennifer) Spencer, Jr., Amelia (Jeff) Paul, Dan Spencer, and Jeremy Bellucci; great-grandchildren, Eliana, Julia, and Lydia Paul, and Aiden, Bailey, and Eden Spencer; brother, David (Audrey) Daniel of Penrose, CO; nephews and niece, Aaron (Tarla) Daniel, Yvonne (Gary) Foster, both of Penrose, CO, and Sam Butcher of Madison, WI; and other relatives.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; life partner, Michael Wadyko; and sister, Sharon Daniel.
A spring or summer 2022 memorial service will be held in Glenwood Springs, CO. TBA.
Judy’s family expresses heartfelt thanks to caregivers Emmy Lerma, Judy Davis, and Jeanne Kuhns and Scandia Village Good Samaritan staff.
