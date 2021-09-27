Obituary: Juleah Hayes Markatos

Juleah Hayes Markatos

Provided Photo

Juleah Hayes

Markatos

May 25, 1964 – September 21, 2021

Juleah Hayes Markatos, 57, passed from this earth and transitioned to Heaven on September 21, 2021, after a very brave and courageous battle with cancer. Juleah was born on May 25, 1964, to William and Carolyn Hayes in Du Quoin, Illinois. She was the second of four girls and was a bright light and free spirit. Juleah and her sisters lived a magical life in Southern Illinois, and she had a beautiful childhood. In 1979, Juleah and her family moved to Aspen, Colorado where Juleah flourished with new friends and new adventures. She was a poet, she was a dreamer, she was brilliant – her friends would marvel that Juleah never had to study but always got straight A’s in high school. After graduating from Aspen High School in 1982, Juleah went on to study at the University of Colorado in Boulder on an academic scholarship. Juleah loved to travel the world, and while in high school in Aspen, she spent several weeks sailing through Europe in the Summer with a group of students, which sparked her love of traveling the world, experiencing other cultures and trying new things. While at the University of Colorado, Juleah spent a semester on Semester at Sea, a program that takes college kids to the far reaches of the globe, while also attending college classes on the ship. That trip included visits to Japan, Korea, Taiwan, China, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Egypt, Turkey, Greece and Morocco. She was always up for any adventure!

Her wanderlust continued after college when she moved to California for a while and then down under in Australia where she lived and worked for a year. She was so beautiful, and she did some modeling while there, and also after she returned to Aspen. Juleah married the love of her life, George Markatos, on September 25, 2010. George and Juleah loved to go camping in their 5th wheel, going to concerts and music festivals, and she especially loved Kid Rock concerts. Juleah and George went on five Kid Rock cruises and even joined him in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic for a trip several years ago. They also loved going to the Indianapolis 500 every year and took their friends and family with them. Juleah was a member of the Aspen Elks Club and most recently was the chaplain. Juleah was also a member of the Rifle Moose Lodge, the Aspen Eagles Club and the Eagle Women’s Auxiliary. Juleah also volunteered for disabled veterans and Shining Stars and loved to serve her community.

Juleah would light up the room when she walked in. She had her own distinctive style and was always put together with her many different sets of cowboy boots, her jewelry, her clothing – she was such a bright light. Juleah loved the Lord and is now home. Her family is so very grateful that Juleah is now free from pain and soaring high above in a much greater place. She is survived by her loving husband, George Markatos, her mother, Carolyn Hayes, sister Barbie Cottrell and nephews Jordan and Nicholas Cottrell, sister Carrie Bellotti and husband Steve Bellotti, nephew Wyatt Bellotti and niece Carlyle Bellotti, sister Kristi Buchanan and nephews Liam and Cameron Buchanan. She is preceded in death by her father, William (Bill) Hayes. Plans for a memorial service for Juleah will be announced at a later date.