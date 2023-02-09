Obituary: Julie Fuller
September 30, 1950 – February 5, 2023
Julie Boyles Fuller passed away February 5, 2023 at the Ferris Hospice Care Center, she was 72.
Julie was born in Fresno, CA to Nora & Kenneth Boyles on Sept. 30 1950. At a very young age the family move to Jackson, CA where Julie graduated high school in 1968 later graduated from the University of California Berkeley with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in Sociology in 1972. She became a Certified Hypnotherapist and practiced for many years. Julie met her husband John on September 11, 1976, it was love at first sight, they married in 1982 six years to the date they met and later Julie became co-owner in her husbands business. When they retired in 2002 they moved to
Glenwood Springs, CO. and started a snow plow business which ran for many year. In 2019 the family settled in Glade Park, CO.
Julie was a voracious reader.
She leaves behind her partner of forty-six years, John Fuller, a step-daughter Jessica, grandkids and many very close friends. Julie was preceded in death by her mother, father and sister.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
John especially would like the thank her primary care Dr. Randall Coffey, Grand Valley
Oncology, Community Hospital, HopeWest and Martin Mortuary for their tender loving care of Julie.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.