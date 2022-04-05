Obituary: Julie Peery

Julie Peery

Provided Photo

January 6, 1972 – April 3, 2022

In loving memory of Julie Peery. Julie is survived by her son, Danny Lawson, mother Joyce Hicks, brothers Jack and John Peery, and all of the Glenwood Springs community. She is also survived by her grandmother Mary Hicks of Bellflower, MO.

Julie was fun-loving as she was a caring person and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

The family will hold a memorial gathering at a later date.