Obituary: June Cross

June Cross

Provided Photo

June 10, 1939 ~ May 18, 2020 June Ellen (Keefauver) Cross passed away peacefully, going to be with her Lord, at E. Dene Moore Care Center in Rifle, CO on May 18, 2020. June was born to Paul and Cora (Cain) Keefauver in Boulder, CO on June 10, 1939. She was the 6th of 9 children. June married Webster Cross on April 21, 1956 in New Castle, CO where they lived most of their lives. They had 2 sons, James and David. June was a wonderful cook. She loved hunting and camping with her family. She used to out-shoot all the men at the turkey shoots and they quickly learned not to try and compete with her. June was very gifted; she sewed beautiful intricate quilts and other handmade items. She had a great love for music. She played the piano and guitar along with other instruments, and she wrote her own songs. She enjoyed playing and singing with her family especially in church. June loved to worship and had a very special relationship with Pastor Eddie Piker. Most of all June was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend. Her family was everything to her. June was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Cora, brothers James and Charlie, husband Webster, son David, and grandson Gregory. She was promptly followed in death by her brother Frank on May 22, 2020. She is survived by her son James Cross, granddaughters Tanya (Cross) Alexander and Jenny Cross, great grandsons Austin and Hayden Alexander, five siblings and many other family members who loved her dearly. We will miss her sweet gentle spirit and heartwarming smile. A memorial service will be held at a later time.