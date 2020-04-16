Obituary: June Goluba

June Goluba

Provided Photo

June 27, 1944 – March 28, 2020

Born in Los Angeles to Kenneth and Josephine Stanford, June moved to a farm near Paxton, Illinois with her older brothers, Johnny and Robert. Growing up, June developed a passion for horses and music. A member of the high school band, she could play nearly every instrument.

While studying music at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, June met a business major, Nick Goluba. For both, it was love at first sight. In fifty-six days, they were married. Two years later, June gave birth to their first of two sons, Nicky. June received her bachelor’s degree in music and became a high school band director, while Nick attended law school at the University of Illinois.

Upon graduating, Nick and June decided to build a life in Colorado. After touring the state in 1972, they selected Glenwood Springs; a decision neither ever regretted. A year later, June gave birth to their second son, Neil. While living in West Glenwood, June taught piano, guitar, and woodwinds from her home.

In 1978, June and her family moved to a home south of town with pastures and a barn. She raised and trained many horses over the years. As with people, June had an amazing effect on animals. They could sense her warmth, kindness, and caring nature.

June’s presence brightened, enhanced, and inspired the lives of many, most of all her family. She could steer the course of events in graceful and impactful ways. June worked tirelessly supporting her husband, sons, and granddaughters. Strong, yet compassionate and loving, she was the family matriarch and a force of nature.

June is survived by her husband of 54 years, Nick; sons Nick (Karen), Neil (Lynn); and granddaughters Whitney, Reese, Alexandra, Rilyn, and Nichole.

A celebration of her life will be held when conditions permit people to gather once again.