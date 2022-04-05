Obituary: June Leela Dortch
June 26, 1930 – March 26, 2022
June Dortch passed away on Saturday, March 26th, 2022. June was born in Granby, CO. She is survived by son David Caldwell and daughter Pam Henderson, Brothers Henry Muhme, Clarence Muhme, and sister Ruth Barber, her grand and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and son (Steve), brother Edward and sisters Mary & Edna.
A celebration of life will be held this summer in Grand Lake, CO.
