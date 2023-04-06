Obituary: Karen Ann Hardrick

Karen Ann Hardrick

Provided Photo

June 7, 1946 – April 3, 2023

Karen Ann Hardrick passed away at her home with her husband by her side on April 3, 2023. Karen was born on June 7, 1946 in Grand Junction, Colorado to Orville and Helen (Chadwick) Altenbern.

Karen enjoyed snowmobiling on the flattops, which she started to do in the 1960’s with Frank Hardrick whom she would marry in 1964. Karen enjoyed traveling around Colorado with her husband as he was working in different area of the state. When the family started growing she also enjoyed staying home with the kids. She enjoyed being with family and friends and spent many Forth of July’s up at the family Alterbern Ranch up Carr Creek. She enjoyed riding her SXS’s in the mountains with her husband, working on puzzles and doing yard work, and Jimmy Stewart Ministries. She was a member of the TOPS club. She had a really wonderful marriage with her husband Frank and both said forever us!

She is survived by her husband Frank Hardrick, and Son Larry (Rebecca) Hardrick, Grandson Brett Hardrick; Granddaughter Raynee (Kelton) Kirkland and Greatgrandchildren Madison, Chloe and Bryson. Brother Max (Jerrie) Altenbern, Nephews, Clay Altenbern; Kevin (Jena) Pitman and their son Brent; Nieces Terri (Ken) Baker, Stefanie (Butch) Thorpe and their son Zack (Kendra) Thorpe. Sister in Law Myrna (Leo) Altenbern

She is predeceased by her parents Orville and Helen Altenbern and daughter Joy Hardrick.

Karen’s cancer started in 2011 and progressed to a new area every 3 years. The family would like to thank the staff at Valley View Hospital, and Grand River Hospital for stopping the pain and helping keep her comfortable. With special thanks to the folks at Abode Hospice who provided excellent care, compassion and are excellent at their job.

In Lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Abode Hospice 744 Horizon Ct, #110, Grand Junction, Colorado 81506

A celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday April 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the Rifle Funeral Home.