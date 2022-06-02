Obituary: Karen O’Toole
June 16, 1947 – May 20, 2022
Karen was a beautiful, strong, independent lady, who loved her family and friends above all else.
Karen was always busy quilting, shooting, golfing or visiting over a cup of coffee. She loved Sunday breakfast with family and lunch with friends. She also loved to spend hot summer days at the cabin sitting on the porch or by the creek with her feet in the water watching the dogs run and play. Karen enjoyed gardening and planting and was always excited every Spring when the nurseries got in all their new plants and bushes.
Please join us Saturday June 18, 2022 from 12 – 2 for a potluck Celebration of Life at Lee and Judy Martin’s. For directions call Trish at 970-618-4780.
Bring your favorite dish and memories and help us celebrate Karen’s life.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User