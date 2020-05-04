Obituary: Katherine Melvina Wear
Katherine Melvina (Smith) Wear went home to Heaven on May 1, 2020. She was 69 years old. Kathy was born on February 23, 1951 in Glenwood Springs, Colorado to Norbert and Josephine Smith. She was the youngest of three children. She lived most of her life in Western Colorado. She graduated from Rifle High School in 1969 and attended Mesa College later in life. She married Robert Wear on January 22, 1977 at the Wear Ranch. Robert preceded her in death on November 3, 1995. She was a loving Mother to Steve (Laurie) Wear, Travis (Shelly) Wear, Rebecca (Kenneth) Marker, Vicki (Mitch) McCune, and Scott Wear. A son Michael Sean passed away at childbirth in 1972. Her family was everything to her. She had 14 grandchildren, Cord, Grace, Timothy, Aaron, Kolby, Jamyn, Alyssa, Kaleb, Crystal, Stephanie, Shannon, Brianna, Courtney, and Josh. She had 14 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is survived by her brother, James (Wendy) Smith and Judy (Robert) Gordon.
Kathy had a heart filled with love and compassion for others. Her joy came from helping others. She enjoyed her time with her dog, little Molly, reading the Bible, gardening, birds, cooking, sewing, fishing, and working with her hands.
There will be a private graveside service at Rose Hill Cemetery In Rifle Colorado. Contributions may be made in Kathy’s memory to Bethel Baptist Church at 337 Whiteriver Ave. in Rifle, CO. 81650
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User