Obituary: Katherine Melvina Wear

Katherine Melvina (Smith) Wear went home to Heaven on May 1, 2020. She was 69 years old. Kathy was born on February 23, 1951 in Glenwood Springs, Colorado to Norbert and Josephine Smith. She was the youngest of three children. She lived most of her life in Western Colorado. She graduated from Rifle High School in 1969 and attended Mesa College later in life. She married Robert Wear on January 22, 1977 at the Wear Ranch. Robert preceded her in death on November 3, 1995. She was a loving Mother to Steve (Laurie) Wear, Travis (Shelly) Wear, Rebecca (Kenneth) Marker, Vicki (Mitch) McCune, and Scott Wear. A son Michael Sean passed away at childbirth in 1972. Her family was everything to her. She had 14 grandchildren, Cord, Grace, Timothy, Aaron, Kolby, Jamyn, Alyssa, Kaleb, Crystal, Stephanie, Shannon, Brianna, Courtney, and Josh. She had 14 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is survived by her brother, James (Wendy) Smith and Judy (Robert) Gordon.

Kathy had a heart filled with love and compassion for others. Her joy came from helping others. She enjoyed her time with her dog, little Molly, reading the Bible, gardening, birds, cooking, sewing, fishing, and working with her hands.

There will be a private graveside service at Rose Hill Cemetery In Rifle Colorado. Contributions may be made in Kathy’s memory to Bethel Baptist Church at 337 Whiteriver Ave. in Rifle, CO. 81650