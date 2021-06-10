Obituary: Kathie Fitch Macdonald

Kathie Fitch Macdonald

Provided Photo

Kathie Fitch

Macdonald

August 9, 1947 – March 18, 2021

Kathie Fitch Macdonald of Scottsdale, AZ died peacefully after a short illness. Those who knew Kathie will miss her big personality, smiles, and wry humor. Kathie was born on August 9, 1947 to Marcie and Jerry Fitch, who owned radio stations KGLN and KDGO. Everyone in the family worked at KGLN at various times.

Kathie graduated from Stephens College in Columbia, MO in 1967 with an Associate of Arts degree in psychology. She graduated magna cum laude in 1973 from the University of Colorado, Cragmor, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology.

Kathie worked at radio stations and other companies in Colorado. She moved to Scottsdale in 1997 to be near her parents and she was a great help to them as they aged. Kathie worked at major department stores and the Public Library in Scottsdale. She also volunteered at the Scottsdale Library for many years. She enjoyed assisting people in all of her work.

Kathie was strong willed and independent. She was a great supporter of family, friends, and animals, especially horses. She was musical, playing piano, guitar and singing. She loved the music of Andrea Bocelli and Eric Clapton. She was interested in all Native American culture.

Kathie is survived by her brother Michael (Jean Prewitt) Fitch of Redondo Beach, CA; niece Christine (Greg) Marick and their children Chloe and Oliver of Brea, CA; niece Susannah Prewitt of St. Paul, MN; and her uncle Skip Kostman of Chicago, IL. Kathie married Robert Macdonald. They divorced with no children, remaining friends. A celebration of her life will be held in Scottsdale.