Obituary: Kathleen Ann Beaird

Kathleen Ann Beaird

Provided Photo

December 13, 1962 – January 16, 2023

Kathleen Ann Beaird (Vawter) passed away peacefully on January 16, 2023, in Tampa, Florida. She was born to Roy Glenn and Terry Lynn Vawter (Stine) on December 13, 1962, in Bakersfield, California. The family moved to Colorado where Kathy spent her early childhood years. She attended kindergarten and 1st grade in the small town of Grand Valley, Colorado (now Parachute) where Mrs. Bea Underwood was her teacher. The family then moved around a lot between Washington, D.C., different Colorado cities, and Los Angeles. She graduated from Cherry Creek High School in the Denver area in 1981. She then obtained a certificate as an Ophthalmology Technician, which led to positions at Denver Eye Surgeons in Denver and then as the manager of their office in Vail, Colorado.

Kathy traveled the world with her family, including trips to Zermatt, Switzerland in 1977 and to China in 1980 where she celebrated her 18th birthday on a Pan Am flight returning home. She loved to travel but loved to be home even more. Kathy was passionate about many things: her family, friends, and fishing. Fish and children alike seem to gravitate to her.

Kathy and Jim Beaird were married in 1993 at the Keystone Ranch in western Colorado. The family lived in the Dillion, Colorado area during the time their three boys, Matthew, Andrew and Patrick attended and then graduated from Summit High School.

Kathy was always ready to give a helping hand to anyone in need. Kathy is a member of BPOE Elks Lodge in Glenwood Springs, Colorado where she joined during a summer spent with her father, son Matt, Christie, and grandchildren. She has many friends in western Colorado that will miss her smiling face and cheerful approach to life.

Kathy is survived by her Husband James Beaird, Father Glenn Vawter, Brother John Vawter (and his wife Carol), her Sons Andrew Vawter-Beaird, Mathew Vawter (and his wife Christy), Jim Beaird (and his wife Andrea), daughter-in-law Jennifer Beaird, Niece Sydney Vawter, Nephew Colin Vawter, Grandchildren Sadie and Blasé Vawter, Dylan Beaird, and Aaron (and his wife Genna) and Shannon Beaird.

In lieu of flowers please give a donation to the American Heart Association, in Kathy Vawter Beaird’s name.