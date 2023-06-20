Obituary: Kathleen Love

Kathleen Love

Provided Photo

November 26, 1942 – June 10, 2023

Kathleen Maureen Love passed away peacefully in her sleep. She lived a beautiful life. She was born on November 26, 1942 to Mary Koski, a homemaker and John Love, a welder on fishing boats, in Gloucester, MA. Growing up on Long Beach in Rockport she would sometimes sit on the beach or hike “the rocks” to get a perfect view of Twin Lights, the ever-present lighthouses in the distance that she adored. This is where she discovered her true passion of reading and writing. After high school, she went on to Bridgewater State University and became a middle school teacher.

While teaching in Boston she met, Doug Yajko, a medical student from Tuft’s University. Doug and Kathy married and after their 2 daughters, Tracey and Mindy, were born the family moved to the Roaring Fork Valley in 1974. Kathy desperately missed the ocean but with her bubbly spirit she dove right into the small community. She sought out new adventures, making lifelong friends, always laughing, pulling pranks, struggling to keep her plants alive and, yes, writing. She penned a small “what’s about town” article in the Glenwood Post from 1981-1985, named “Kathy’s Korner”. During her time in the valley she also co-authored, The Elusive Dream, the historical story of the pursuits and challenges of the area’s local mining community.

After many years in the mountains, trying to turn mermaid into backpacker, she accepted that she despised skiing, and rafting the Colorado River would never surpass sailing on the ocean. She moved back East with her daughters in 1986. This brought Kathy closer to her large family and returned her to her true home, the ocean. She began to teach again in Gloucester, the school system she had graduated from many years before. Teaching young people and helping them find their way coupled with a passion for learning was her joy. She completed her master’s degree at Lesley University. She retired from teaching after 30 years. Once retired, her creativity, humor and gift of gab led her to a practice her mother embraced, reading of The Tarot. “Katrina Queen of the Stars” was born. The eager and inquisitive minds of friends and neighbors joined her in her cozy Manchester by the Sea home for coffee or glass of wine to discover answers to such questions as “does he love me?”, “will my friend apologize”, “is it a good time of the year to get a haircut?”. She also discovered a new love of walking the beaches and collecting sea glass with her faithful dogs, Schooner and Skipper. She began making sea glass jewelry to sell at local fairs.

Kathy was quick-witted, talkative, compassionate, a kind friend and loving mother.

Tracey and Mindy moved their mother back to Colorado 7 years ago when signs of Alzheimer’s began to show. She had a long battle with this difficult disease, and while she will be missed, we celebrate her freedom.

The ocean called her home one last time on Saturday, June 10th, 2023.

Kathy is survived by her daughters, Tracey Yajko and Mindy Yajko, beautiful grandchildren, Winne and Will Tagler, siblings John Love (Stephanie), Sharon Cook (Oliver), Jeannie Love Boyle (Jim) and many Tullybugs, nieces and nephews, friends and her beloved, Skipper.

She is predeceased by her parents and siblings, Mary Bunch, Phyllis Nelson, Doris Tully and Jacqueline Love.

Kathy wished to have her ashes spread at sea by Long Beach, Rockport across from where her family’s cottage, Laughing Water was located. A celebration of life in the Roaring Fork Valley and back East will be planned for a later date.

The family would like to thank the many caregivers, nurses and doctors that cared for Mom over the years. Your love and kindness allowed Mom’s sense of humor and spirit to shine bright during the hardest years of her life. We are forever grateful.