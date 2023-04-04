Obituary: Kathryn Jean McEvoy-Law

Kathryn Jean McEvoy-Law

Provided Photo

April 30, 1960 – March 5, 2023

Kathryn Jean McEvoy-Law was a light of joy and kindness in the world. We will miss her mischievous grin, her brilliant blue eyes, and the generous way she loved the people in her life.

Kathy was born April 30, 1960 at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, the second daughter of Leo and Janice McEvoy. She grew up in the quaint, blue-collar New England village of North Easton, where she played field hockey, ran track, read at the historic town library, and surreptitiously rode her ten-speed to Cape Cod to feast on soft-shell crab on summer days while her parents were at work.

As a young woman, Kathy moved to Glenwood Springs, Colorado to study photography and train horses. She joyfully spent her days hiking, skiing, rafting, and riding in her newfound playground. She was soon joined by her sister, Susan, and the McEvoy girls made the mountains their home.

Kathy held an Education Degree in Mathematics from Mesa State College and a Master’s Degree in Technology from Lesley University. She began her long career with School District 51 in Grand Junction, Colorado in 1991, first teaching kindergarten at Tope Elementary, then computers and math at Bookcliff Middle School, and concluding her career teaching math at East Middle School. Kathy was loved by her students and always took the extra time to connect with the children who needed her the most. Of all the things Kathy cherished, her most precious gift was being a “boys mom” to her sons, Micah and Eli. She was always their biggest cheerleader at horse shows, school activities, and sporting events, from T-ball to college football. While she ensured that academics were a priority, Kathy also instilled kindness, compassion, caring, and mindfulness in the ways they showed up in the world. She proudly watched as Micah attended the University of Chicago and became a partner at an international law firm, and as Eli attended the United States Naval Academy and continued his service as a Naval Intelligence Officer stationed overseas. She would often say that she raised fine examples of Gentle-Men. Once the boys married, Kathy adored and loved her daughters-in-law, her mermaid and mountain beauty, and no one blamed her when she admitted, at times, that the girls were even better to have around than the boys. Just days before her sudden passing, Kathy got to experience the joy of being a Nana when she met

and held her first grandson, Gus.

In 2009 Kathy met Cameron Law while chaperoning a school orchestra trip to New York. They fell in love and were married high in the Colorado mountains in 2013. The couple retired from the school district together in 2019 and traveled the country in their RV. They cycled together, skied and hiked together, took Harley rides, and happily enjoyed life with their many dear friends. Although the days of frenetic frozen midnight toboggan rides at Redstone Castle were past, Kathy developed new interests and friendships through knitting and bird-watching. She cared for aging parents with patience and generosity, and was content in both exploring new places and in quiet moments at home. She took joy in leisurely dog walks and listening to the wind in the trees, and she taught us all how to slow down and appreciate every moment.

Kathy was a daughter, a teacher, a mom, a nana, and a wife, but mostly she was her “spunky self”. She loved peanut M & Ms, dancing at outdoor concerts, champagne, and her terrier Patsy Cline, and she always cried at parades. She was a careful listener and gave the best advice. Her humor and generosity overwhelmed all who knew her, and she is missed beyond words.

Kathy will be laid to rest at the family plot in New England, but a bit of her spirit will always reside at the summit of Sunlight Mountain, overlooking her beloved Mount Sopris. Kathy was preceded in death by her mother, Janice McEvoy, and her sister, Susan McEvoy. She is survived by her father Leo McEvoy, husband Cameron Law, son Micah Dawson and wife Lizz and grandson Gustav (“Gus”), son Eli Dawson and wife Sophia, brother John McEvoy and wife Aedie and their children Alex, Leydn, and James, step-children Lindsye Law and husband Jordan Price, and Eric Law and son Marky. A private memorial will be held on the Colorado National Monument in the fall. Gifts may be made in her honor to the American Cancer Society.