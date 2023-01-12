Obituary: Kathy Westley
April 8, 1949 – January 8, 2023
Kathy Westley 73, of Glenwood Springs, passed away on January 8, 2023. She is survived by her son Jess (Taylor) Westley, Sister Debbie (James) Cook, grandsons Colton and Chase, and many nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be held Saturday January 14, 2023 at 11AM at Mountain View Church, Glenwood Springs, Colorado
