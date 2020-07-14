Obituary: Keith Wilson
March 31, 1968 – July 6, 2020 Keith Edward Wilson was born March 31,1968 in Rochester, N.Y. the son of Thomas “Scotty” and Mary Jane Wilson. He passed away tragically in an auto accident on Monday, July 6,2020 in Silt,Co. Keith has lived in The Valley for the past 20 years where he made many close friends who became his family. He was a devoted father with a heart of gold who enjoyed music, racing and spending time with his boys. Keith is survived by his sons Dakota Thomas Wilson of Ray, North Dakota and River Dennis Wilson of Silt,Co; brothers Scott Wilson, Brian Wilson and sister Tracy Thrall of Raleigh, N.C. He is predeceased by his parents. Donations can be made to Dakota and River Wilson GoFundMe @ https://gf.me/u/yfuwhn.
