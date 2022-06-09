Obituary: Kellie Keegan
March 18, 1993 – May 20, 2022
Kellie Ann Keegan 29, of Glenwood Springs, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2022, surrounded by her family, and loved ones. Kellie was born on March 18, 1993. She grew up in Phoenix, Arizona and Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Kellie enjoyed singing Karaoke, listening to music, drawing, painting and just relaxing with her friends & family. She will be forever missed, forever loved and always remembered for her beautiful soul.
Kellie is survived by her Daughter, Sariah Copeland, Parents, Scott & Kristina Keegan, Sister Tamera Keegan, her Aunt Angela Wurtsmith (Barry), her Uncle Joey D’Amelio (Kimberly) and many other family and friends. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
