Obituary: Kelly Carmichael

Kelly Carmichael

Kelly

Carmichael

September 13, 1959 – November 17, 2020

Kelly is survived by her husband, Joe Carmichael, her mother Crickett Holloway and her sisters (Dottie, Joni, Lori, Tisa, Kimber, Victoria) Kelly has four children (Chantel, Ellane, Laurie and Victor) and nine grandchildren (Olivia, Dakoda, Gabbie, Maddy, Odin, Seth, Colin, Lily, and Lucas).

The celebration of life will be held on Saturday December 5th 2020, from 11am-5pm at Apple Tree Park and her home. Friends and family are all welcome. We will have a potluck so bring a dish if you are able.

Donation’s if any can go to A.N.B Bank in Rifle Colorado. (970) 625-2895