Obituary: Kelly Stillings
February 4, 1947 – October 12, 2021
Kelly E. Stillings, age 74, of Glenwood Springs, CO passed away on October 12, 2021 in Wichita, KS.
Kelly is survived by his son Brian (Cher) Stillings, daughter Brandie (Mike) Nielson, sister Nita Workman, and his 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Kelly is proceeded in death by his wife Bonnie Stillings, father Eugene Stillings, mother Ruth Gilliand, sister Doris Shunn, and step-father Wilbur Gilliand.
Funeral Services will be held on October 22, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at the Harvest Community Church (8340 W 21st St., Wichita, KS 67205). Celebration of Life will be held after the funeral service from 6-10 p.m. at the Maize Rec Center (10100 Grady Ave., Maize, KS 67101.
