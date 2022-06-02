Obituary: Kelvin Arbaney

Kelvin Arbaney

Provided Photo

February 27, 2022 – May 30, 2022

Kelvin Harris Arbaney passed away peacefully in hospice care in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his loving family on May 30th 2022. He was a long-time resident of Basalt and later of Battlement Mesa. He was born in Glenwood Springs on February 27th 1942 to Laurent & Irena Arbaney.

He married his wife Lois in Aspen on September 2nd 1966. Lois gave birth to their two sons Brian and Brent Arbaney, and Kelvin and Lois welcomed Tom Wood into the family as their own son when the boys were in high school.

Kelvin spent 36 years in service for Stutsman-Gerbaz Earth Moving Company, and 21 years at the Garfield County Landfill. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching sports of all kinds, boating, golfing, hunting, fishing, jeeping, and bowling.

He has six grandchildren, Chelsea (and husband Josh) Lynch, Natacia Weinant, Tessa (and husband Kyle) Goodsell, Jake Barnes, Jordan Arbaney, and Treyton Barnes, and two great-grandchildren, Colter & Omri Lynch.

He is survived by his wife Lois and their two sons Brian (and wife Michelle) and Tom (and wife Heidi), as well as his daughter-in-law Christine Barnes and their families and preceded in death by his son Brent Arbaney.

Kelvin will be remembered for being a loving family man, constantly having a ball game on, singing loudly, being hard-working, dedicated, loyal and having an attitude of nothing is impossible and the unique ability to prove it.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the ADOBE Hospice.

A funeral service will be held graveside at the Basalt Cemetery on Saturday, June 4th at 1:30 pm, open to all. There will a reception for close friends and family immediately to follow at the home of Brian and Michelle Arbaney.