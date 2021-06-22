Obituary: Ken Vagneur

Ken Vagneur

Provided Photo

January 11, 1950 – June 3, 2021

Ken Vagneur left this world on June 3, 2021, after a struggle with cancer. Ken was born on January 11, 1950, in Aspen, Colorado to Clyde O. Vagneur and Geri R. (Evans) Vagneur.

Ken had a life filled with family, adventure, and great stories. He experienced skiing on perfect Colorado powder days and sledding down Little Nell on lunch trays. He paddled kayaks and oared rafts down the rivers of Colorado, Utah, and Idaho and through the Grand Canyon (he never flipped, although there were a few exhilarating close calls that he would never admit to, but his wife swears are true). He dived and sailed the waters of the Caribbean. He designed and built furniture and created mobiles that Alexander Calder would appreciate. He backpacked and hiked to multiple hidden gems in Colorado, Utah, and Oregon, claiming each as his special, secret place. He flew stunt kites on Oregon beaches. He played a mean game of cross-country croquet with family and friends. He enjoyed numerous camping and wandering road trips throughout the Western United States and Canada taking less-traveled roads (paved and unpaved) just to see what he might discover (sometimes to his wife’s dismay but always ending with a good story to tell when back home).

Although his last adventure was not what he would have chosen, it was not without new discoveries, humor, and stories to tell his family thanks to the care, wit, and compassion of the wonderful nurses, doctors, and staff at the Calaway Young Cancer Center, all of whom he considered as part of his extended family.

Ken was a kind and generous “old soul” who made a positive impact on many lives. He is now on another adventurous “walk-about” and we wish him happy trails.

He is survived by his wife, Sally; his sisters, Kit Brown, Gale Gates, Ivy Wreden, numerous nieces and nephews, and other extended family. Ken requested that no services be held. In his honor, have an adventure and/or donate to a charity of your choice.