Obituary: Kenneth E. Bush

Kenneth E. Bush

Provided Photo

Kenneth E. Bush

January 8, 1942 – February 6, 2021

Kenneth E. Bush passed away on February 6, 2021, in his home at Rifle Housing in Rifle, Colorado due to a long battle of medical issues from working with radioactive materials for 13 years.

Ken was born on January 8, 1942, in Manhattan, KS to Price Calvin Bush of Kearney, MO and Medna Mescal Sowell, aka Peggy of Lubbock, TX. Ken was always proud to be born the same day as Elvis Presley. Ken worked at Rainbow Bakery when he was 16 years old and when he moved to Rifle in 1966 his first job was working as a baker in Audrey’s café. He worked for Union Carbide in Rifle, CO for 13 years. He worked in the oil field and held many different jobs in the area after Union Carbide.

Ken married Arlene Dale Williams of Idaho Springs, CO on February 6, 1960 in Manhattan, KS. They moved to Colorado Springs, CO in April 1960 and to Rifle in August 1966, and to Parachute in August 1968 where he lived for 24 years. Ken spent the rest of his years in the Rifle area.

Ken had a passion for Mother Nature and exploring the outdoors. He had a hunger for knowledge. He read books, studied and enjoyed animals (horses), gardening, camping, fishing (fly -tying), hiking, hunting, cooking (baking), birds, flowers, trees, plants, mushrooms, writing (poetry), drawing (artist), music (singing, guitar, writing songs), plumbing, photography, electricity, radio, radiation, sports, rocks, Native Americans, history, medicine, chemistry, phycology and more.

Ken was preceded in death by his first son Kenneth Earl Bush, Jr, Mother and Father, and sister Donna Bush Hettle (Tomas), and Daughter-in-law Shirley Eaton.

Ken left behind Son Kevin Dale Bush (Rebecca), Son Kenneth Flynn Bush (Barbra) both of Parachute, CO, daughter Tina Antes (Duane) of Silt, CO, friend Arlene Dale Williams Bush of Sun City, AZ, Brother Jule Calvin Bush of Texas, Brother Steve Alan Bush (Denise) of Manhattan, KS, maternal ½ sister Trina Waffle of Kansas, maternal ½ brother Tomas Waffle of Oklahoma, granddaughter Kayla Dawn Bush Rhynalds (Cassie) of Kearny, NE, grandson Zackary Ty Bush of Reno, NV, step-granddaughter Shiloh Eaton Eaker of Rifle, CO, great-granddaughter Zoey Metz, great-grandsons Phoenix Sharp and Tayvian Sharp.

A memorial service will be held at the Rifle Assembly of God, 550 East 5th Street, Rifle, CO., Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 1 P.M. Memorial donations may be made to the Rifle Animal Shelter, 569 County Road 265, Rifle, CO 81650.

Signing off, KB & Friend