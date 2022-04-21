Obituary: Kenneth Else

Kenneth Else

July 23, 1933 – January 5, 2022

Kenneth R. Else

Ken Else was born in 1933 to Vern and Velma Else. He grew up in Collbran, Colorado where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding horse back, and many other activities. He married Dorothy Lorimor in the spring of 1952 and they had two children, Yvonne and Martin. Ken joined the Army in 1960. He received commendations for Sharpshooter (rifle) and a Good Conduct Medal. His last assignment was in the Phillippines. Ken and Dorothy always welcomed everyone into their home and most always headed for the ski slope or camping. Many wonderful times were made skiing with friends and family. Ken loved the outdoors where he spent many hours fishing, hunting, camping, skiing, playing golf and tennis. Some of his greatest fishing experiences were in Alaska. Ken skied for many years and ended his ski time at Sunlight Ski Area. He was still skiing at the age of 87. Many ski stories and memories he had. He enjoyed his cabin on the Grand Mesa in the summer time. His freezer was always full of venison, elk, antelope and lots of fish.

Kennie was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, his parents and his children. Surviving are his wife Rosie and many people that he considered family and friends. His most important relationship was with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He is now rejoicing with him and his loved ones in Heaven.

Ken’s Celebration of Life will be held Friday, May 13th at 2:00 pm at New Life Fellowship in Rifle, Colorado. Private burial service for family will be held Saturday, May 14th in Collbran, Colorado.

In memory of Ken, you can make a contribution to New Life Fellowship in Rifle, Colorado or Frontier School of the Bible in LaGrange, Wyoming.