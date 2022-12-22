Obituary: Kenneth Eugene Call
February 19, 1930 – December 15, 2022
Born February 19, 1930, passed away the morning of December 15, 2022 at the age of 92. With his passing he is survived by his wife Carol, his brother Ron, his sons Gregory and Brad Call and his two grandchildren. His legacy closely tied to his community with success as a local businessman, an assessor for the county and a volunteer of his local church. He was a friend to many and a wonderful father. There will be a celebration of life in the spring.
