Obituary: Kenneth L. Moser

August 24, 1942 ~ May 15, 2020

On Friday May 15th, 2020, Kenneth Lynn Moser, father of four, and a friend to everyone he knew, passed away at the age of 77. Kenny was born on August 24th, 1942 in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Jack and Pearl Moser. His years growing up were spent mostly in Utah, and at the age of 18, he joined the Navy, where he served his country for four years. After leaving the Navy, Kenny worked at Mid-Continent Coal Mine in Carbondale, Colorado until it closed, OSM Delivery (then owned by Lori and her husband), and then Waste Management before retiring. In 1964, Kenny married his high school sweetheart Marguerite (Corey) Moser and they raised four children, Lori, Kim, Mike, and Suzi (Jazz). He was loving to all his family, including his 10 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. He was part of a large family that loved the outdoors, and he spent time hunting and fly fishing both in Utah and Colorado. He was an avid bowler, and later in life, picked up golf, which he especially enjoyed with his son, Mike, and anyone else who joined him on the first tee. His other favorite pastime was to walk his dogs down to the local bank for dog treats. He had a knack for making people laugh and for making them feel welcome in his company. He didn’t know a stranger and went out of his way to share a joke and to make friends no matter the setting. Kenny was preceded in death by Jack Moser, Pearl Moser, Marguerite Moser, his brother Gary Moser, and his sister Sharon Survis. He is survived by his brother Dean Moser, his sister Bonnie Lookhart, and his four children. Kenny’s cremation has already taken place, and the family is planning a Celebration of Life on August 21st (Location TBD), and a spreading of ashes at Skinnyfish Lake on August 23rd