Obituary: Kenneth Lee Musson
Musson
June 26, 1960 – August 27, 2021
Ken Musson was born June 26th, 1960 to farmers Fielding Jr and Marjie Musson in Champaign Ill. He was 61 years old. He was called him to his creator August 27th, 2021 due to a tragic car accident. He lived in Illinois until the year 2000 when he moved to Rifle, Colorado with his wife and kids. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by sisters Kathy (Attica IN.) and Linda (Fort Wayne IN.), as well as wife Sara (Parachute, CO.), and his children Benjamin (Rifle, CO.), and Rachel (Westminster, CO.) He enjoyed classic cars, converse tennis shoes, volunteering with Meals on Wheels (volunteered for 7 years), and animals, especially cats. He was a retired truck driver and loved his job. His favorite pastime was to go jeeping on Fravert Reservoir. His memorial service will be September 17th, 2021 at 11am at the Rifle United Methodist Presbyterian Church on 4th st.
