Obituary: Kenneth R Else
July 23, 1933 – January 5, 2022
Kenneth R. Else went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on January 5, 2022 in Silt, CO.
A full obituary and Celebration of Life information will be shared at a later date.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User