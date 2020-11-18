Obituary: Kenneth Richard Malehorn

Kenneth Richard Malehorn

Provided Photo

Kenneth Richard

Malehorn

May 28, 1939 – November 9, 2020

Kenneth Richard Malehorn passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020 in Glenwood Springs, Colorado Surrounded by his wife and sons.

Kenneth was born in Salunga, Pennsylvania on May 28, 1939 to Julia and Lloyd Malehorn. He graduated from Hempfield High School in 1957 and joined the U.S. Air Force. He married Linda Fellenbaum on September 19, 1959.

Ken was a self made man professionally. After serving 4 years of active duty in the Air Force, he started a career in logistics with Charles Chips in Lancaster, PA and Calhoun, Ky. He transitioned to auto sales then management, taking on increasing responsibilities until he became General Manager of Wolf Motor Company in 1975, Ken purchased Wolf Motor Company and in 1981 he purchased Garden Spot Ford which he merged with Wolf Motor Company. He was active with Ford Motor Company and District Marketing, and served on the Ford National Truck Dealer Council while also winning numerous company awards. He was a generous sponsor of auto races of all kinds in the local area and had a keen interest in all things motorsports. He founded Manheim PA based Sno Sports, a Polaris Dealership, and began racing snowmobiles throughout the east coast in the 70’s and early 80’s.

He sold the auto dealership in 1986 and later became a valued business partner and customer focused co-owner of Professional Auto Body in Glenwood Springs, CO with his youngest son, David.

Ken & Linda relocated in the late 80’s to Buffalo, WY and spent the winters in Estero, FL residing in Riverwoods Plantation.

Ken was always an outdoorsman owning the Maverick Camp, in Sinnamahoning, PA and serving as a Deputy Game Warden in PA upon his retirement from the dealerships.

He excelled at anything he put his mind to becoming a scratch golfer, champion trap shooter, accomplished fisherman, trophy big game hunter, talented decoy wood carver, skilled photographer, backpacker, motorcyclist, snowmobiler and boatsman. He enjoyed all these pursuits but most appreciated all the friendships he built pursuing these passions over his life. He shared his joy for travel, and the outdoors, with his wife, sons, grandchildren, and extended family, his gift to be cherished forever.

Ken shared a lifetime of love and living with his wife Linda and family. He is survived by his wife, sons Jeff and David, daughters-in-law Laura & Polly, grandchildren, Kayla, Ali, Emily, and Shelby and great granddaughter Eliza.

The family will have a private memorial. A safe celebration of his life with family and friends is under consideration for 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The American Heart Association or Hospice of the Valley in Ken’s memory.