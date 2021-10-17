Obituary: Kenneth W. Heller
July 28, 1957 – October 6, 2021
Kenneth W. Heller of Long Beach, Mississippi died Tuesday October 6th, at St.
Joseph Hospice in Gulf Port, Mississippi.
He was 64 years old.
The cause of death was attributed to complications of a stroke.
Mr. Heller set out to make a career of the Navy rising steadily in the ranks to Chief
Petty Officer across his twenty-year hitch. He won some of the Navy’s highest
medals for service, including the Navy Achievement Medal, twice, and the
Humanitarian Service Medal. He qualified as an expert marksman in both the rifle
and the pistol.
After Ken’s twenty year stint in the Navy he worked for the Holy Cross Energy
Company in Glenwood Springs, Colorado and then retired to Long Beach,
Mississippi.
His family will always remember him as a kind and gracious man who will be
missed greatly. He is survived by his wife, Kay, of Long Beach, his sons from his
first marriage, Michael and Jesse of Denver, Colorado, two grandchildren, Neyla
Christine and Michael Raymond Jr., his sisters, Olivia Lowe and Paula Heller, and
his brothers, Michael Norman, Charles Heller, Christopher Heller, and Matthew
Heller. “Fair winds and following seas.”
