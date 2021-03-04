Obituary: Kent LeMay Coker

Kent LeMay Coker

Provided Photo

Kent LeMay

Coker

December 5, 1963 – February 28, 2021

Kent LeMay Coker was born to Thomas Ivo and Dorothy Lee (Klippert) Coker on December 5, 1963 in Heidelberg, Germany; a “baby” brother to Klip (Dianne) and Tom (Sandy). On February 28, 2021, he went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ, leaving behind his beloved wife of 34 years, Michelle (nee Boland), daughters Kelly (Kiefer) Lawrence Purdy, Holly Disch, and Amy, sons Tyler and Jared; grandchildren: Colleen, DeonnaRay, Nevaeh, William, Izeya, Suzanne, Mary, and Ayden; father-in-law Howard, brother-in-law Ray, sister-in-law Valerie (Eric) Lowe, sister-inlaw Melissa Boland, nieces Cheryl, Allison, Hannah, Gabrielle, nephews Jason, Anthony, Travis, Matthew, Jon, Ben and Abel. He was preceded in death by his parents, his mother-in-law Karen and brother-in-law Tom. Kent’s dad was in the military, so the family moved around. They came to Colorado in the early 1970s. Here, Kent’s affection for everything outdoors really flourished. Camping, fishing, hunting and riding quads were his lifeblood, and he was as much a “local” as any local. He had the sign “Not a NATIVE, but I got here as fast as I could.” Kent loved to spend hours on his property and greenhouse, he was so proud to share with friends and visitors how he rigged his irrigation system to nurture the family’s plants and vegetables. He was a skilled mechanic, fixing vehicles and making broken machines run again. He was most recently working as the fleet manager for Colorado River Fire Rescue. The fire department was his other family. Kent played as hard as he worked, and he really enjoyed get-togethers with family & friends to share stories, play games and love on his grandkids. He was a mischievous prankster, too, and once or twice got away without anyone knowing that he was the guilty one! A Memorial Service will be held Monday, March 8, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Colorado River Fire Rescue, 1850 Railroad Avenue, Rifle, Colorado 81650.